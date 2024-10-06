Following are top foreign stories at 2030 hours

FGN35 PAK-CM-DISAPPEARANCE **** Mystery around KP CM's disappearance deepens as Pak minister says he's not in custody Peshawar: The mystery around the sudden disappearance of Pakistan's Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur deepened Sunday after Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that he was not in the custody of any federal institution.**** FGN27 PAK-KASURI-JAISHANKAR **** Jaishankar's visit to Pakistan a 'positive development', says ex-foreign minister Lahore: Pakistan's former foreign minister Khursheed Mahmood Kasuri has termed External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's upcoming visit to Islamabad a "positive development", saying it may help ease tensions between the two neighbours. **** FGN24 PAK-LD PROTEST **** Imran Khan's party vows to continue its protest against govt Islamabad: The situation remained tense in Pakistan's capital on Sunday as jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's party vowed to continue its protest against the government, a day after violent clashes between security forces and his supporters that left one policeman dead and several others injured. **** FGN36 PAK-PASHTUN-PARTY-LD BAN ****Pakistan govt bans ethnic Pashtun party Islamabad: The Pakistan government on Sunday banned the Pashtun Tahafuz Movement (PTM), a group which fights for the rights of ethnic Pashtuns, citing it as a threat to national security.**** FGN19 PAK-IMRAN-PARTY-JAISHANKAR **** Imran Khan's party clarifies stance, says Jaishankar not invited to protest Peshawar: Jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf has distanced itself from a party leader's invitation to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to join its protest, asserting that no foreign country has a role in its political struggle. **** FGN25 PAK-PROTEST-ARREST **** More than 30 supporters of Imran Khan's party arrested in Lahore Lahore: Over 30 supporters of jailed former premier Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, including lawyers, were arrested after they managed to reach historic Minar-e-Pakistan premises on late Saturday night demanding the release of their leader, police said on Sunday. **** FGN4 US-TRUMP **** Trump, along with Elon Musk, addresses thousands where he was shot at in failed assassination bid Washington: Former US president Donald Trump on Saturday returned to Butler, a city in Pennsylvania where he narrowly escaped an assassination bid 12 weeks ago, and addressed thousands of his supporters in this key battleground state, urging them to elect him as the next president of the United States. **** FGN29 NEPAL-CHIEF JUSTICE **** Nepal Prez Paudel appoints Prakash Man Singh Raut as new Chief Justice Kathmandu: Nepal's President Ramchandra Paudel on Sunday appointed Prakash Man Singh Raut as the new Chief Justice of the country. **** FGN21 LANKA-PARL-POLL **** Sri Lanka parties busy forming alliances to face November parliamentary poll Colombo: All major political parties in Sri Lanka are shortlisting candidates and attempting to forge new alliances as the country prepares for the November 14 parliamentary election. **** FGN5 US-SACHIN **** Sachin Tendulkar joins America's National Cricket League ownership group Houston/Washington: Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar has joined America's National Cricket League (NCL) ownership group, a move that is expected to give a big boost to the sport in the United States in the coming years. **** FGN8 US-AAPI-INDIAN-DOCTORS **** Fast-track green cards for Indian physicians: AAPI chief Dr Kathula New York: As the US gears to elect a new President in a month, the head of a leading organisation for Indian-origin physicians has called for the next administration to prioritise immigration and healthcare reforms and fast-track green cards for medical professionals from India. **** PTI AMS