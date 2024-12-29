Foreign Minister Deuba remembers Manmohan Singh as 'true friend of Nepal'

Kathmandu, Dec 29 (PTI) Foreign Minister Arzu Rana Deuba on Sunday recalled the cooperation extended by former Indian prime minister Manmohan Singh for Nepal's democracy and development and said he was a visionary and democratic leader.

Advertisment

Singh, Indian prime minister from 2004 to 2014, died in Delhi on Thursday. He was 92.

Writing a message in the condolence book kept at the Indian Embassy here, Foreign Minister Deuba expressed heartfelt condolences and sadness on Singh’s demise, according to the Foreign Minister's secretariat.

“Late Singh was a visionary, democratic leader, and a true friend of Nepal,” she wrote.

Advertisment

Recalling the cooperation extended by him for Nepal's democracy and development, she said that Nepalese people will always remember the late Singh.

“In his demise, Nepal has lost a true friend and a well-wisher,” she added.

Earlier on Friday, Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli had expressed grief over Singh’s demise.

Advertisment

“Former prime minister of friendly nation India, renowned economist, and my dear friend Dr Manmohan Singh has passed away at the age of 92. I recall our discussions on matters related to mutual interest between Nepal and India. I extend my heartfelt condolences to the late Manmohan Singh,” Oli wrote on Facebook and also shared a photograph with Singh. PTI SBP NPK NPK