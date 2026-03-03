Foreign Ministry asks stranded Nepalese to register on portal

Kathmandu, Mar 3 (PTI) Nepal's Foreign Ministry on Tuesday launched a portal to collect information about Nepalis currently in the United Arab Emirates and to take necessary steps for their rescue, amid raging conflict in the Gulf region.

The ministry has issued a notice asking Nepalese to register their names on the portal if they are stranded at the UAE airport in transit, if their visa has expired or if they have already booked an air ticket to return to Nepal.

The Nepalese Embassy in Abu Dhabi has also asked the stranded Nepalese citizens wishing to be rescued to fill out their details in the portal.