Foreign Office slams Afghanistan's Taliban govt for comments on political situation in Pak

Islamabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday reacted angrily to a statement by the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan's foreign ministry regarding the political situation in the country due to protest by jailed former premier Imran Khan's party.
"Pakistan categorically rejects the frivolous statement” made by a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan on Sunday, said Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson.
"The statement constitutes an unacceptable and deplorable interference in the domestic affairs of Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.
FO said that instead of lecturing a democratic country, the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) should focus on fixing its domestic problems; prioritise inclusivity; and be responsive to the needs and aspirations of its people including the right to education for women and girls rather than curtailing their rights through misguided interpretation of religion.
“The AIG should also deliver on the commitments given to the international community by denying space to terror groups which are seriously threatening peace and security in neighbouring countries; and by preventing Afghanistan from becoming once again the centre of global terrorism,” it said.
Pakistan remains committed to peace, dialogue, and cooperation in the region and expects all states, including Afghanistan, to adhere to the basic norms of responsible international conduct and interstate relations, it added.
Earlier, the Afghan side said in the statement that the tensions between the government and political opposition supporters in Pakistan have reached an alarming level that could adversely impact the entire region.
"The best approach to address the legitimate demands of the people is via negotiations and understanding. The recent events have proven that rejecting negotiations further complicates matters,” it said.
Afghanistan also said that it was closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan and hoped that the Pakistani government and influential institutions would deal reasonably and pragmatically with the growing discontent. PTI SH ZH ZH
Foreign Office slams Afghanistan's Taliban govt for comments on political situation in Pak
Follow Us
Islamabad, Oct 7 (PTI) Pakistan on Monday reacted angrily to a statement by the Taliban-ruled Afghanistan's foreign ministry regarding the political situation in the country due to protest by jailed former premier Imran Khan's party.
"Pakistan categorically rejects the frivolous statement” made by a spokesperson of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan on Sunday, said Pakistan's Foreign Office spokesperson.
"The statement constitutes an unacceptable and deplorable interference in the domestic affairs of Pakistan,” the spokesperson said.
FO said that instead of lecturing a democratic country, the Afghan Interim Government (AIG) should focus on fixing its domestic problems; prioritise inclusivity; and be responsive to the needs and aspirations of its people including the right to education for women and girls rather than curtailing their rights through misguided interpretation of religion.
“The AIG should also deliver on the commitments given to the international community by denying space to terror groups which are seriously threatening peace and security in neighbouring countries; and by preventing Afghanistan from becoming once again the centre of global terrorism,” it said.
Pakistan remains committed to peace, dialogue, and cooperation in the region and expects all states, including Afghanistan, to adhere to the basic norms of responsible international conduct and interstate relations, it added.
Earlier, the Afghan side said in the statement that the tensions between the government and political opposition supporters in Pakistan have reached an alarming level that could adversely impact the entire region.
"The best approach to address the legitimate demands of the people is via negotiations and understanding. The recent events have proven that rejecting negotiations further complicates matters,” it said.
Afghanistan also said that it was closely monitoring the situation in Pakistan and hoped that the Pakistani government and influential institutions would deal reasonably and pragmatically with the growing discontent. PTI SH ZH ZH