Foreign-qualified woman doctor shot dead in ‘honour killing’ in Pakistan’s Punjab

Lahore, Aug 14 (PTI) A 24-year-old foreign-qualified woman doctor was allegedly shot dead by her younger brother "in the name of honour" in Pakistan's Punjab province, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place last week in Toba Tek Singh, some 200 km from Lahore. According to police, Dr Ayesha Bibi recently returned from Kyrgyzstan after completing her MBBS degree.

Initially, her father told police that Ayesha's younger brother Umair shot her dead following an argument over not preparing a meal.

However, police on Wednesday arrested Umair, who during interrogation confessed to killing his sister because she wanted to marry a doctor of her choice, also a Kyrgyzstan MBBS graduate.

"During initial investigation, suspect Umair confessed that he murdered his sister in the name of honour as she wanted to marry a doctor of her choice," the police said.

"Ayesha's family was strongly opposed to her choice and warned her against making any contact with him. Last week, Umair tortured her and later shot her dead," they said.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, around 1,000 women are killed every year in the country by relatives who believe they have brought dishonour to their families. PTI MZ SCY SCY