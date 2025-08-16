Foreign Secretary Misri to visit Nepal on Sunday

Kathmandu, Aug 16 (PTI) India's Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will arrive in Kathmandu on Sunday on a two day official visit to Nepal to discuss connectivity, development cooperation and other matters of mutual interest, it was announced on Saturday.

The foreign secretary of India, who is visiting Nepal at the invitation of his Nepalese counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai, is scheduled to call on high-level dignitaries in the Himalayan nation.

“During Misri's visit, the two foreign secretaries will hold discussions on various aspects of Nepal-India partnership, with focus on connectivity, development cooperation and other matters of mutual interest,” Nepal's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

Misri will leave Kathmandu on August 18 after wrapping up his visit.

In New Delhi, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said India attaches high priority to its relations with Nepal under its Neighbourhood First policy.

“The foreign secretary's upcoming visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties,” the MEA said.

People familiar with the matter said the main focus of Misri's engagements in Kathmandu will be on preparing the ground for Nepal Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli's trip to New Delhi next month.

Oli is likely to visit India around September 16, according to diplomatic sources. However, the official announcement is yet to be made. PTI SBP NPK NPK