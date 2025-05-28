Vikram Misri meets US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington

New York/Washington: Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met US Under Secretary Jeffrey Kessler in Washington to advance bilateral cooperation in critical and emerging technologies, the Indian Embassy in Washington said.

Misri is visiting Washington DC from May 27-29 to meet with senior officials of the US administration, the Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement on Monday.

The visit is a follow up to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the United States in February 2025, when both sides launched the India-US COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce and Technology) for the 21st century, the MEA said.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy said that Misri met Kessler to advance India-US cooperation in critical and emerging technologies.

“They also discussed early convening of the India-US Strategic Trade Dialogue to deepen tech and trade collaboration,” the embassy said.