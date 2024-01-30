Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwarta visits Bhutan amid political transition

New Delhi: Vinay Mohan Kwatra, Foreign Secretary, is currently on an official visit to Bhutan from January 29 to January 31, 2024. During this visit, Foreign Secretary Kwatra is scheduled to have an audience with The King, along with meetings with the Prime Minister, Foreign Minister, and other key officials of the Royal Government, including Bhutan's Foreign Secretary.

Advertisment

This diplomatic engagement underscores the enduring tradition of regular high-level exchanges between Bhutan and India. The timing holds particular importance as Bhutan recently has a new government with New Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay whose People's Democratic Party secured a victory, winning 30 out of 47 seats.

Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, a 58-year-old engineer and former Prime Minister from 2013 to 2018, return to power signifies the electorate's trust in his vision for Bhutan's future, reflecting a notable moment in the country's political landscape.

The changing political landscape in Bhutan is of strategic interest to India, especially as the new government appears to have closer ties with India than its predecessor, which was allegedly leaning towards China.

Advertisment

The previous government's willingness to settle border disputes with China had raised concerns, particularly in light of the controversial Dokhlam plateau friction between Indian and Chinese troops in 2017.

Bhutan's geopolitical significance has grown, with both India and China closely monitoring developments. Recent cooperation agreements between Bhutan and China with the previous government to address border disputes have heightened India's concerns about China's encroachment into Bhutanese territory.

The strategic location of Bhutan, including the construction of military roads and the settlement of Chinese citizens in contested areas, poses challenges along India's vulnerable Siliguri Corridor.

The Bhutanese King's official visit to India in November 2023 further strengthened the historical ties between India and Bhutan, emphasizing shared history, trade, and opportunities for enhanced connectivity.

India's role as the de facto security guarantor for Bhutan remains crucial, supported by treaties dating back to 1949. The deep-rooted historical bond between the two nations is characterized by mutual understanding and trust, with India playing a pivotal role in Bhutan's development across various sectors.