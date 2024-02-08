Foreign Secy Kwatra discusses Indo-Pacific, bilateral ties with top Japanese officials

Tokyo, Feb 8 (PTI) Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Thursday met senior officials of the Japanese foreign ministry and exchanged views on the regional situation, India-Japan cooperation in the shared Indo-Pacific region and global issues of common interest.

In a series of posts on X, the Indian Embassy in Japan shared updates about the foreign secretary's meetings with the Japanese officials along with photographs.

Kwatra met Japan's Vice Foreign Minister Masataka Okano during which they held a comprehensive dialogue on the "entire gamut of bilateral relations, taking stock of 10 years of Special Strategic & Global Partnership and discussing global issues of mutual interest and concern", it said.

Kwatra met Takehiro Funakoshi, Senior Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs, and held foreign office consultation.

"They exchanged views on regional situation and India-Japan cooperation in the shared Indo-Pacific region & other issues of common interest," the embassy said.

Kwatra also discussed semiconductor co-creation opportunities in India with Tetsuro Higashi, Chairman of Rapidus and Atsuyoshi Koike, President of Rapidus.

On Wednesday, he held discussions with Shin Hosaka, Vice Minister of International Affairs, Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry, during which they agreed to facilitate bilateral trade and investment, build resilient supply chains and promote collaboration in critical and emerging technologies.

Kwatra also met Kiyoshi Serizawa, Vice Minister of International Affairs, Ministry of Defence, and took stock of ever-deepening India-Japan defense and security cooperation.