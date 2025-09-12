Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki to lead Nepal's interim government

Kathmandu, Sep 12 (PTI) Nepal's Former Chief Justice Sushila Karki is set to lead an interim government, the Nepalese President's office announced Friday, ending days of political uncertainty after the abrupt resignation of prime minister K P Sharma Oli earlier this week.

Widely respected for her tenure as Nepal's first woman Chief Justice, Karki, 73, is set to script history by becoming Nepal's first woman prime minister.

Karki was chosen to lead the interim government after a meeting between President Ran Chandra Paudel, Nepal's top military brass, and Gen Z representatives.

The swearing-in ceremony of the interim prime minister will take place at 9 pm, Kiran Pokharel, President's press advisor said.

She faces the immediate challenge of restoring law and order in Nepal following the massive protests since Sunday.