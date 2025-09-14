Former diplomat Preeti Saran appointed chair of key UN body

New York, Sep 14 (PTI) Former diplomat Preeti Saran has been elected as the chair of the prestigious UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights (CESCR), in recognition of her rich experience in handling complex multilateral issues.

The CESCR is a key body of the United Nations that has been tasked with overseeing the implementation of international covenants on economic and social rights by the member nations.

In her distinguished career with the Indian Foreign Service spread over 36 years, Ambassador Saran served in various capacities in India as well as in Indian missions in Asia, Africa, Europe and the Americas.

India's Geneva-based permanent mission to the UN said Saran's election to the top post is a recognition of New Delhi's contribution and leadership in promoting human rights globally.

The CESCR operates under the administrative control of the UN Human Rights Commission.

Ambassador Saran superannuated from service after serving as the secretary (east) in the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) from March 2016 to September 2018.

As the secretary (east), she was responsible for policy formulation and implementation of India's relations with countries in East Asia, Southeast Asia, Canada and Latin America, and the Caribbean region.

Ambassador Saran was the Indian Sherpa and leader of the senior official meetings (SOM) at several multilateral events and summits including the BRICS, the Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC), ASEAN-India annual summits and East Asia summit.

She was also India's Ambassador to Vietnam and Consul General in Toronto. Her other notable overseas assignments include her stints at the Indian missions in Moscow, Dhaka, Cairo and Geneva.