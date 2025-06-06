Former federal minister dies in blast at his residence in Pak's KP

Peshawar, Jun 6 (PTI) A former Pakistani minister on Friday succumbed to his injuries after a powerful gas leak explosion at his residence in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, police said.

Three people, including former Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) senator Abbas Khan Afridi, were injured in the gas leak explosion at his residence in Kohat district on Thursday, police said.

Despite efforts by medical staff, Afridi died at Kharian Hospital owing to the injuries he sustained in the blast, it said.

Afridi, a prominent political figure who has served as a federal minister and a senator, quit PML-N as well as politics in 2024.

The police said they have launched a probe into the cause of the incident. PTI AYZ PY PY