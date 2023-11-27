Former Maldivian President Yameen breaks away from ruling party - Forms a new political party

New Delhi: Former Maldivian President Abdullah Yameen has revealed the creation of a new political entity called the People’s National Front (PNF), signalling a significant shift in the country's political dynamics.

Yameen's departure from the ruling Progressive Party of Maldives (PPM) became evident during a gathering at a college, where he voiced dissatisfaction with the PPM's current trajectory, emphasizing the necessity for a fresh political beginning.

Yameen officially resigned from the PPM and President Muizzu's coalition last Friday.

During the recently held election campaign, President Muizzu heavily utilized Yameen's incarcerated profile and anti-India rhetoric. After taking over the Presidency, Muizzu's initial actions included requesting the removal of 77 Indian security force personnel from the Island country.

Yameen, known for his anti-India stance during his presidency, leaned heavily on China for both financial and diplomatic support from 2013 to 2018 and Muizzu who substituted Yameen as Presidential candidate equally used the anti-India rhetoric.

Despite being released from prison to home confinement in October, Yameen accused the PPM's leadership of sidelining him and appointed a 13-member steering committee to manage the party. However, the party deemed the committee's appointment irregular and expelled its leader, Maleeh.

The release of Yameen was a key electoral promise by President Muizzu, who is currently leading the Progressive National Congress (PNC). Yameen, sentenced to 11 years in prison in December 2022 for money laundering and bribery charges, awaits the conclusion of his High Court appeal.

Yameen's supporters criticized Muizzu for not fulfilling his pledge to free Yameen on the first day of his presidency. President Muizzu contested the election after the Elections Commission, and later the Supreme Court rejected Yameen's candidacy due to his conviction.

Since the end of his presidency, Yameen reportedly felt ignored, with his attempts to communicate with the new president going unanswered. Internal conflicts and power struggles within the PPM further fuelled Yameen's decision to establish the People’s National Front.

The PNF, Yameen's new party, poses a challenge to the existing political order, stirring up Maldivian politics and indicating Yameen's intention to regain support and potentially challenge the current administration in future elections.

This development comes amidst a power struggle within the PPM, with several top leaders aligning with President Muizzu. Yameen's departure presents a significant challenge to Muizzu's administration, which requires a majority in the upcoming parliamentary elections to implement its legislative agenda.

As the political landscape in the Maldives undergoes significant shifts, the PPM leadership stands firmly behind President Muizzu, with several cabinet ministers expressing their support following Yameen's announcement.

Yameen loyalists accuse Muizzu of attempting to seize control of the PPM leadership, forcing Yameen to form a new political party and directly challenge President Muizzu, marking a substantial setback ahead of the parliamentary polls.

The opposition Maldives Democratic Party, which ruled till late October 2023 and had one of the best relationships with India must be feeling quite happy with the growing political scenario within the new government.