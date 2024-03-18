Former member of Imran Khan's party demands investigation into undeclared foreign bank accounts

Islamabad, Mar 18 (PTI) An estranged founding member of Imran Khan's beleaguered Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf on Monday urged Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi to conduct an inquiry into the party's alleged “secret” foreign bank accounts.

Akbar S. Babar sent a letter to Naqvi and recalled the years-long prohibited funding case against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), in which the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) ruled that the party received prohibited funding from abroad.

A copy of the letter was also sent to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Babar also wrote that no action was taken even after the verdict on the PTI foreign funding case which was announced 20 months back.

He quoted details from the ECP order, including “private bank accounts of PTI employees illegally used to collect donations” and “grossly inaccurate and wrong” filing of signed certificates by 71-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician Khan.

The former prime minister has been in jail after being convicted in some of the more than 100 cases against him.

“There is a need to pursue with full vigour all instances of violations of law documented in the ECP of Aug 2, 2022,” Babar asserted.

The letter mentioned seven foreign bank accounts “identified” during the proceedings of the case and “admitted by PTI” — three Bank of America accounts, one in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, one in Australia and New Zealand Banking Group and two in Lloyds Bank.

It further said three sources of funding were revealed — from PTI Finland, PTI Norway and Insaf New Zealand.

Terming “illegal funding of political parties” as a matter of national security, Babar urged the interior minister to “seek details of all PTI international bank accounts maintained abroad through the Mutual Legal Assistance arrangements” and to take action against the perpetrators.

In a long-awaited verdict on PTI's prohibited funding, the ECP in August 2022 ruled that the party of Khan did indeed receive illegal funding A three-member ECP bench headed by Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikander Sultan Raja announced the verdict in a case filed by Akbar S Babar which was pending since November 14, 2014.

In its written order, the ECP said Khan's PTI received millions of dollars in illegal funds from foreign countries, including the United States, the United Arab Emirates, the UK, and Australia.

"The office is also directed to initiate any other action under the law, in light of this order of the Commission," said the 68-page judgement.

The electoral watchdog also declared that 13 'unknown' accounts have been found linked to the party and the submissions by PTI chief Imran Khan were 'inaccurate and wrong'. PTI AMS AKJ AMS