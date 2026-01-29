Former Nepal PM Madhav Kumar hospitalised

Kathmandu, Jan 29 (PTI) Nepal's former prime minister Madhav Kumar Nepal has been admitted to a hospital in Kathmandu after a heart-related health issue, a party source said Thursday.

Septuagenarian Nepal, who is the deputy coordinator of Nepali Communist Party (NCP) and a candidate for the March 5 Parliamentary election from Rautahat 1 constituency, was admitted on Wednesday.

“He is suffering from heart-related problems and undergoing treatment at the Manmohan Cardiothoracic Vascular and Transplant Centre at Maharajgunj in Kathmandu,” the party source said.

Pushpakamal Dahal 'Prachanda', former prime minister and coordinator of NCP, visited the hospital to meet the 72-year-old party colleague. PTI SBP NPK NPK