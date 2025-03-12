Former Nepal PM Prachanda asks people to gather in large numbers to protect democracy

Kathmandu, Mar 12 (PTI) Former Nepal prime minister and chairman of the main opposition CPN (Maoist Centre) Pushpa Kamal Dahal ‘Prachanda’ has asked people to be ready to gather in large numbers in Kathmandu when the party organises a protest to protect democracy and the Constitution.

Prachanda made this statement on Sunday pointing to the demonstration organised by supporters of former King Gyanendra as he returned to Kathmandu from Pokhara.

“Various corrupt and opportunistic elements are attempting to undermine the system and seize the rights of the people under various pretexts,” he said.

“It is the responsibility of the Maoists to foil all such conspiracies in their buds and protect the rights won by the people and we will not shy away from this responsibility.

"Now we have adopted a policy of strengthening all ethnic regional fronts by reviving even the inactive fronts. We will gradually make all fronts active through organising gatherings,” he added.

Efforts are being made to reverse the democratic rights and sovereignty vested on the people established through a long struggle and it is our responsibility not to let the country be taken over by regressive forces, he said.

He also criticised the current government led by K P Sharma Oli, claiming that it is trying to protect the corrupt and punish those doing a good job, which has created opportunity to the pro-monarchist forces to fish in troubled waters.

Nepal’s former King Gyanendra Shah on Sunday arrived here amidst tight security, as pro-monarchy activists gathered at the airport to welcome him.

As soon as Gyanendra landed at the Tribhuvan International Airport from Pokhara on board the Simrik Air helicopter, hundreds of loyalists, including leaders and cadres of pro-monarchists Rastriya Prajatantra Party, started chanting slogans in his favour.

The crowd carried placards with slogans such as “We want our King back,” “Abolish federal republican system and reinstate the monarchy,” and “The King and the country are dearer than our life.” Gyanendra, 77, returned to Kathmandu from Pokhara after visiting religious places in different parts of the country.

Hundreds of loyalists riding motorbikes carrying Gyanendra’s picture and national flags greeted him on both sides of the road outside the airport. PTI SBP GSP GSP