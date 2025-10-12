Former Nepal speaker Mahara arrested on charges of gold smuggling

Kathmandu, Oct 12 (PTI) Former Nepal speaker Krishna Bahadur Mahara was arrested on Sunday for his alleged involvement in gold smuggling.

The 67-year-old vice chair of the Communist Party of Nepal-Maoist Centre was arrested by the Central Investigation Bureau (CIB) from his residence at Lalitpur Metropolitan City, according to a statement issued by Nepal Police.

The former speaker of the House of Representatives was arrested for his involvement in selling gold pieces amounting to Nepalese Rs 85.52 million, which were stored at the Tribhuvan International Airport three years ago, police said.

A Chinese national coming from Dubai was arrested three years ago from the Kathmandu airport for smuggling the gold pieces hidden inside electronic cigarettes.

Mahara was found to be allegedly involved in assisting criminal gangs and some airport officials to sell the gold in the market at that time. PTI SBP GSP GSP