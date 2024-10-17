Former One Direction star Liam Payne dies after fall from Buenos Aires hotel

New Delhi: Former One Direction singer Liam Payne was found dead after falling from a hotel balcony in Buenos Aires on Wednesday, local officials said.

Advertisment

"Payne fell from the third floor of the Casa Sur Hotel in the Palermo neighbourhood of Argentina's capital, resulting in “extremely serious injuries,” Buenos Aires police said in a statement.

Medics confirmed his death on the spot, the statement said.

Alberto Crescenti, head of the state emergency medical system, said on Argentina’s Todo Noticias TV channel that Payne fell into a courtyard but declined to answer further questions about the incident, including whether Payne jumped from the balcony or fell by accident.

Advertisment

Crescenti told Todo Noticias that authorities were investigating the circumstances of his death and conducting an autopsy.

Argentine media reported that Payne was in Buenos Aires to attend the concert of his former One Direction bandmate Niall Horan.

Payne had a 7-year-old son, Bear Grey Payne, with his former girlfriend, the musician Cheryl who was known as Cheryl Cole when she performed with Girls Aloud.