Former Pak PM Imran Khan refuses to undergo lie detection test for third consecutive time: Punjab govt

Lahore: Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan on Thursday refused to undergo lie detection and facial and voice analysis tests for the third consecutive time in 12 terrorism cases against him, the Punjab government said.

"The founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Thursday refused to undergo a polygraph test for the third time, thereby he is not only defying court orders but also evading the truth," Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari said in a statement.

An anti-terrorism court in Lahore last week allowed the police to conduct the polygraphy and photogrammetry tests of Khan in 12 terrorism cases against him involving the May 9, 2023, riots.

Bokhari said Khan, 72, has been deliberately avoiding polygraphy for the past three days.

"At times, it is reported that he is asleep or eating and occasionally the excuse is made that his lawyers are unavailable. Khan still cannot come to terms with the fact that he is a convicted criminal serving a sentence in jail. He must understand that this is Adiala Jail (Rawalpindi), not his Bani Gala residence," she said.

The minister said Lahore police reached the prison under court orders to conduct the polygraph and photogrammetry tests of the PTI supremo, but he evaded the process using various excuses.

Bokhari said the May 9, 2023, riots were an open rebellion and a conspiracy against the army and the state.

She emphasised that the masterminds and facilitators of the attacks during the riots must face the consequences of their actions.

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in multiple cases.