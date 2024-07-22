Former Pak PM Imran Khan, wife Bushra Bibi remanded for one more week in fresh Toshakhana case

Islamabad, Jul 22 (PTI) A court in Pakistan on Monday extended the remand of jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife Bushra Bibi by seven days in the newly filed Toshakhana case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), the anti-corruption watchdog, in the case, accused the former couple of purchasing a jewellery set from the Toshakhana and selling it by violating the laws.

Toshaskhana is a repository where presents handed to government officials from foreign officials are kept.

According to Toshakhana rules, gifts/presents and other such materials received by persons to whom these rules apply shall be reported to the Cabinet Division.

Khan, 71, and Bushra, 49, were on Monday presented in the anti-accountability court which held the hearing in the Adiala Jail of Rawalpindi where the two have been incarcerated.

The NAB prosecutor requested a 14-day extension in the remand to continue their investigations into allegations of receiving gifts illegally.

The court, however, agreed to remand them for a week and ordered the couple to be produced on July 29 for further proceedings.

The previous remand of eight days ended on Monday and Khan and his wife were presented before the court. Earlier, the two were arrested on July 13 following their acquittal in the un-Islamic marriage case.