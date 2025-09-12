Former Pak PM Imran Khan, wife’s sentence pleas to get early hearing

Islamabad, Sep 12 (PTI) A Pakistani court has accepted a plea for an early hearing for the suspension of sentences for jailed former prime minister Imran Khan and his wife, Bushra Bibi, in the Al-Qadir Trust case.

The duo was convicted in the 190 million pounds corruption case in January.

The 72-year-old cricketer-turned-politician was sentenced to 14 years and Bibi to seven years imprisonment. But they challenged the conviction in the Islamabad High Court.

A two-member panel comprising Chief Justice Sarfaraz Dogar and Justice Azam Khan heard the petition on Thursday, the Dawn newspaper reported.

Barrister Salman Safdar, counsel for Khan, argued that the petitions had not been scheduled despite five dates being fixed due to repeated delays from the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“Sometimes the bureau does not appoint a prosecutor and sometimes it seeks more time,” the barrister said.

He said that while neither Khan nor his wife had ever sought relief on medical grounds, Bibi is currently unwell.

Noting that the couple had been acquitted or granted bail in all other cases, he requested the applications be decided without delay “to meet the requirements of justice”.

Chief Justice Dogar said the court had already directed the office to fix the case and assured that a report would be called.

The bench then ordered that the suspension petitions be scheduled for an early hearing.

In a separate proceeding, Justice Azam Khan heard petitions filed by Khan seeking to obtain a complete list of all cases against him, the Dawn reported.

Barrister Salman told the court that 127 cases had been filed against his client over the last two years but clarity was needed on their status. He requested the formation of a larger bench, citing precedents in politically sensitive cases.

“The NAB and Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) continue to issue notices even after this petition was filed two years ago. Instead of any improvement, the number of cases has increased,” he argued, calling the actions “politically motivated” and “unconstitutional”.

NAB’s Special Prosecutor Rafay Maqsood opposed the request for a larger bench, contending there was “no basis” for such an order because the bureau maintains a complete record and can provide it to the court.

Justice Azam Khan said a decision on forming a larger bench would be made after the authorities submit their reports.

He directed the NAB, the FIA and the police to file fresh reports on all pending cases against Khan and adjourned the matter indefinitely, according to the paper.

Khan has been in jail since August 2023 in connection with multiple cases against him. Currently, he and his wife are lodged in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. PTI SH GSP GSP