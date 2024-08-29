Former Pak PM Imran Khan’s party claims he is being subjected to ‘extremely harsh conditions’ in prison

Lahore, Aug 29 (PTI) Pakistan’s jailed former prime minister Imran Khan is being kept in solitary confinement at Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail, his party claimed on Thursday and said they feared for his life as he is being subjected to “extremely harsh conditions”.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader and a close aide of the 71-year-old former premier, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari, claimed that Khan is being subjected to harsh treatment in jail which even a common prisoner should not be subjected to.

“To counter Khan's resilience, the authorities are displaying new lows. The sewer lid in his cell is deliberately left open to keep the cell filled with a foul odour. Water supply to his cell has been cut off and now he is given only one bucket of water per day,” he said.

Popularly known as Zulfi Bokhari, the British-born Pakistani politician and entrepreneur, said the prison staff has chosen to ignore him despite his repeated attempts.

"Even a common prisoner is not exposed to such behaviour, let alone a former prime minister who is unlawfully incarcerated," Bokhari said and added despite all this, “Khan says: They can do whatever they want, but they can't break me." Bokhari said that the PTI founder’s life is in danger as he faces inhumane conditions in jail and is denied basic necessities. “Khan is even denied books and newspapers,” he said.

"This deliberate mistreatment and isolation are not only unjust but a serious threat to his health and safety. They are trying to make it worse for him," he said.

In a statement from Adiala Jail on Tuesday, Khan reiterated his allegations that the Army and the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) were responsible for his current situation. Khan, who has been incarcerated since last year, expressed serious concerns for his safety and well-being.

"The ISI controls all administrative matters related to my imprisonment. I’m saying it again, if anything happens to me, the Army chief and DG ISI will be responsible,” Khan had said on X on Tuesday.

Khan was arrested on August 5 last year after his conviction in the first Toshakhana corruption case filed by the Election Commission of Pakistan. Since then, he has been kept in jail in various cases.

Though the former-cricketer-turned-politician had secured bail or his conviction was set aside, he has not been released.