Former Pak premier Nawaz Sharif arrives in Lahore to address massive rally after returning home

Lahore, Oct 21 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif arrived in Lahore to address a massive rally hours after his return to the country, ending a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK.

The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo flew in from Dubai to Islamabad on a chartered plane.

Upon disembarking, he proceeded to the airport’s VIP lounge alongside party leader Ishaq Dar, to sign legal documents and complete biometric formalities. The documents are to be submitted to the Islamabad High Court as part of the bail process approved by the court on October 19. He then flew to Lahore on the same plane.

In Lahore, he will be welcomed by his brother Shehbaz Sharif and daughter Maryam. His Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) is hoping that Sharif's return to Pakistan will boost the fortunes of the party in the general elections likely to be held in January next year.

He will address a rally at Minar-e-Pakistan, the site where the All-India Muslim League passed the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940 - the first official call for a separate and independent homeland for the Muslims of British India.

The PML-N leaders are gathering at the venue to welcome Nawaz alongside a large number of party workers and supporters.

Despite his conviction in two cases of corruption, Sharif is still popular to a degree, and his followers are hoping his presence in the country during the poll campaign would boost the party's prospects.

Nevertheless, Sharif would be tested on how to win back the confidence of his supporters and workers, disappointed with Shehbaz Sharif's leadership, who they believe, failed to tackle inflation and provide relief to the masses amidst the economic crisis.