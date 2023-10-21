Former Pak premier Nawaz Sharif's flight to Lahore from Islamabad delayed after passenger falls sick

Lahore, Oct 21 (PTI) Pakistan's former prime minister Nawaz Sharif's flight to Lahore from Islamabad was delayed by nearly an hour on Saturday after a leader of his party accompanying him fell sick and had to be deboarded.

The 73-year-old Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo flew in from Dubai to Islamabad on the 'Umeed-e-Pakistan' chartered plane, ending a four-year self-imposed exile in the UK.

Upon disembarking, he proceeded to the airport’s VIP lounge alongside party leader Ishaq Dar, to sign legal documents and complete biometric formalities. Then he boarded the same plane to Lahore to address a massive rally.

Reportedly, the plane which was about to depart for Lahore at 3:30 pm on Saturday was held up for several minutes at Islamabad Airport as PML-N Japan President Malik Noor Awan who was accompanying Nawaz Sharif fell sick. However, the plane crew deboarded the sick PML-N leader. Another PML-N leader Nasir Janjua also came out of the plane. The flight departed around 4:20.

Earlier, it was reported that the flight was delayed after a passenger went missing.

Party sources have informed that Sharif is likely to go to Jati Umra by helicopter, where he will visit the graves of his parents, wife and brother. After staying there for some time, he will reach Minar-e-Pakistan by helicopter to address a public rally.

Minar-e-Pakistan is the site where the All-India Muslim League passed the Lahore Resolution on March 23, 1940 - the first official call for a separate and independent homeland for the Muslims of British India. PTI NSA AKJ NSA NSA