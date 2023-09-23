Former Pentagon official compares Nijjar's killing with Osama Bin Laden

New Delhi: Former Pentagon official and the American Enterprise Institute’s senior fellow Michael Rubin questioned US Secretary of State Antony Blinken’s comments on India-Canada row.

Advertisment

Blinken on Friday said the US has engaged directly with the Indian government on the issue of Hardeep Singh Nijjar’s killing and the most productive thing would be the completion of this investigation.

On allegations by Canada, Rubin said, “Let's not fool ourselves. Hardeep Singh Nijjar was not simply a plumber any more than Osama Bin Laden was a construction engineer. He had blood on his hands through multiple attacks.”

“And therefore, while Secretary Blinken may after the facts, say that the United States will always stand against transnational oppression. We're actually being hypocritical if Secretary Blinken makes that statement because after all, what we're talking about isn't transnational repression. We're talking about transnational terrorism and what the United States did to Qasem Soleimani and what the United States did to Osama Bin Laden is really no different than what India is alleged to have done in this case."