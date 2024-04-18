Michael Schumacher's watch collection to go under the hammer in Geneva

New Delhi: Selected watches from the private collection of Formula 1 legend Michael Schumacher will go under the hammer in Geneva on May 13, announced auction house Christie's.

The 'Rare Watches' auction, to be held at the Four Seasons Hotel des Bergues in Geneva, will include a section dedicated to this group of watches, highlighting key moments in Schumacher's career.

The event will also mark the 30th anniversary of Schumacher's first Formula 1 Drivers Championship win in 1994.

The unique Audemars Piguet Royal Oak chronograph, that had been commissioned for Schumacher as a personal gift from his former Ferrari boss Jean Todt, is the much-sought after memorabilia for Formula 1 fans.

Its bespoke dial features Ferrari's famous prancing horse emblem on the subsidiary seconds dial and bears an engraved personal gift dedication on the back of the case recording the six F1 World Championship wins achieved.

“Christie's expresses sincere thanks to the Schumacher Family for their trust in us and their wish to share these masterpieces of horology with other passionate collectors around the globe.

"We are proud to present these iconic and unique timepieces belonging to one of the most celebrated Formula One legend. An exceptional moment, for watch and F1 enthusiasts alike," said Rémi Guillemin, Christie's head of watches (Europe and US) in a statement.

Another personal piece of Formula 1 memorabilia is a unique FP Journe Vagabondage 1 Model timepiece, dating from circa 2004. It features a bespoke dial and bears an engraved personal gift dedication on the 18k gold movement.

The stunning red dial immediately captures attention - around its circumference are symbols representing Schumacher's seven F1 World Championship victories achieved by 2004 and includes Schumacher’s racing helmet together with the Ferrari emblem.

Schumacher, who made his Formula One debut with the Jordan team at the Belgian Grand Prix in 1991, remains one of the most successful F1 drivers in history and shares the record of seven world titles with Lewis Hamilton.

The 55-year-old suffered severe head injuries in a skiing accident in 2013 and has not been seen in public since.