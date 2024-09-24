Four arrested for forging documents to issue Nepali citizenship to Tibetan

Kathmandu, Sep 24 (PTI) Four people were arrested on Tuesday for their alleged involvement in issuing a fake Nepali citizenship certificate to a Tibetan, police said.

Three Nepali and a Chinese national from Tibet, the autonomous region of China, were arrested for issuing a fake Nepali citizenship certificate to Tibetan national Sonam Tamang by producing fake documents, said the police.

Sonam was among the seven persons, including an Indian and four Chinese nationals, arrested on Monday for allegedly running a gambling racket in Nepal's capital city, police said.

The police said Sonam paid Nepali Rs. 400,000 (INR 25,025) to a Chinese national, who posed as a broker, to produce fake documents with the help of his Nepalese accomplishes to issue the citizenship certificate. PTI SBP PY PY PY