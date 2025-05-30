Four dead as heavy rains, thunderstorms lash parts of Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, May 29 (PTI) At least four people, including a woman and her daughter, died and ten others injured as heavy rains accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds lashed parts of northwest Pakistan’s Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Thursday evening, an official said.

Spokesman for Rescue 1122 Bilal Faizi said the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi also witnessed heavy downpours.

Fatalities were reported from Mohmand and Mardan districts, where several others were also injured in weather-related incidents. Faizi confirmed that among the injured were children.

In Mohmand district’s Safi tehsil, a lightning strike hit a marble mine in the Khanqah area, resulting in the deaths of two individuals and injuries to one.

In Mardan’s Takht Bhai area, a roof collapse led to the deaths of a woman and her daughter.

Another incident in the same area saw a girl severely injured after a wall collapsed during the torrential rain.

Separately, in the Katlang Qasmi region of Mardan, another wall collapse was reported as heavy rains continued to batter the area.