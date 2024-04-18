Four government officials, child killed in Pakistan’s restive NW province

Peshawar, Apr 18 (PTI) Four government officials on duty and a girl child were killed when unknown gunmen opened fire at a government vehicle in the restive northwest province of Pakistan on Thursday, police said.

Advertisment

The officials from the Customs Intelligence were on routine duty on Quetta Road in Dera Ismail Khan district in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province when unknown armed gunmen opened fire at their vehicle, killing the four officials, they said.

A girl child passing by the area was killed in the firing while one person was injured.

The killers fled from the scene before police from Draban Police Station rushed to the area.

Advertisment

Chief Minister of the province Ali Amin Gandapur strongly condemned the attack and directed the police to arrest the attackers.

On Wednesday, Pakistani security forces killed seven terrorists trying to infiltrate the country's border with Afghanistan in the same province.

There has been an uptick in terror incidents across Pakistan, especially in the restive KPK province over the last two years since the Taliban-led dispensation took over the control of Afghanistan.

Pakistan has consistently asked the Taliban-led interim Afghan government to ensure effective border management on their side of the border and deny the use of Afghan soil by terrorists for perpetrating acts of terrorism against Pakistan. PTI AYZ NPK NPK NPK