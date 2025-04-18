Four Indian nationals trapped in job scam repatriated from Myanmar

Yangon (Myanmar), Apr 18 (PTI) Four Indian nationals trapped in a job scam in Myanmar were repatriated to India, according to an official statement on Friday.

The Indian embassy here announced that it secured an exit permit from the Myanmar authorities. It also warned others against fraudulent job offers.

"We facilitated exit permit by Myanmar authorities for these 4 Indian nationals from Myawaddy compounds and repatriation thru' Yangon y'day," it said in a post on X.

"We strongly advise against such job offers and entry/exit without border immigration in Myanmar/Thailand, which can restrict future entry," it added.

The Indian nationals were released from Myawaddy cyber-scam networks and brought from the Hpa-An city to Yangon by local authorities, who handed them over to the Indian mission, according to an earlier post by the embassy.

There has been an increase in the incidents of Indian nationals falling victim to the international crime syndicates active in the Myawaddy region on the Myanmar-Thailand border.

A pop-up image on the embassy's website also warns Indian nationals to be wary of such job offers.

"...It is reiterated that Indian nationals should not accept such job offers floated through social media platforms or other unverified sources. Indian nationals are advised to check/verify credentials of foreign employers through the Indian Embassy located in that country," it says.