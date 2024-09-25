Four Indian-origin men charged for abusing Singapore police

Singapore, Sep 25 (PTI) Four men of Indian origin were on Wednesday charged with causing public nuisance and using abusive language against a police officer in Singapore’s Little Precinct.

A nearly two-minute video of the four abusing the police officer at a crime scene cordoned off to investigate an alleged murder on Sunday morning in Little India, was uploaded on the Facebook page ROADS.sg, Channel News Asia reported.

The post featuring Md Dino Marciano Abdul Wahab, 44, Alex Kumar Gnansekaran, 37, Mohamed Eusof Mohamed Yahiya, 32, and Mohanan V Balakrishnan, 32, shouting at police officers garnered more than 423,000 views in three days.

Court documents said they allegedly used phrases such as "You talked like a gangster, you know, we all scared, you know", "We are paying tax, we are paying our ****ing tax", and "I can show you 100 per cent gangster".

The incident took place in the back lane of Sam Leong Road in Little India, where an alleged murder had taken place.

The case involved Indian-origin Muhammad Sajid Saleem, 22, who was on Monday charged with the murder of a 25-year-old along Verdun Road. Another five men were also charged concerning the incident.

However, the four men charged on Wednesday are unrelated to the murder. They told the court they intended to seek legal representation.

The police prosecutor told the court that investigations were ongoing and the four men might face additional charges. They will be back in court on October 8.

The police in a statement said officers were preserving "a murder crime scene" at about 5.10 am on Sunday when the four men approached.

They allegedly tried to cross the cordoned-off area but were advised to use an alternative route.

"Three of the men then allegedly taunted and used abusive language against the officers, while the fourth man purportedly filmed the interactions with his mobile phone," said the police.

"Despite the four men's behaviour, the officers exercised restraint and strived to de-escalate the situation even as they were trying to manage the ongoing murder investigation." The four men used the alternative route "only after much persuasion", said the police.

The police said they would not hesitate to take action against persons who obstruct public servants carrying out their duties, and against those who use abusive behaviour towards their officers.

Any person found guilty of using abusive language against a public servant can be jailed for up to a year, fined up to SGD 5,000 (USD 3,900) or both.

Those found guilty of causing public nuisance face a jail term of up to three months, a fine of up to SGD 2,000 (USD 1,557) or both. PTI GS PY PY