Four Indians arrested for possessing drugs in Nepal

Kathmandu, Jun 11 (PTI) Four Indian nationals have been arrested here for allegedly possessing drugs.

Nepal police on Tuesday arrested two Indian nationals from Sundhara and two from Tokha near Grandi Hospital on the outskirts of Kathmandu, along with 200 grams of brown heroin.

The two accused arrested from Tokha have been identified as Sashik Alam, 40, from West Bengal, and Mohmad Alam, 22, from Bihar.

The duo sustained bullet injuries as they allegedly attacked police to avoid arrest. They are undergoing treatment at the National Trauma Centre in Kathmandu, a police statement said.

Sumit Kumar, 20, and Chandan Jaishwal, 25, from Bihar, were arrested from Sundhara. PTI SBP GSP GSP