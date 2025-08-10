Four injured as blast derails train in Pakistan’s Balochistan

Peshawar, Aug 10 (PTI) Four people were injured on Sunday when an improvised explosive device (IED) derailed five coaches of the Peshawar-bound Jafar Express in Pakistan’s southwestern Balochistan province, officials said.

This incident marks the latest in a series of attacks targeting the Jafar Express.

The blast struck the track near Spezand Railway Station, about 25 km from Quetta, shortly after the train had departed the city at 9 am, a Pakistan Railways official said.

Rescue teams, including railway staff, were dispatched to the site, and a relief train was sent to transport stranded passengers to Quetta.

Security forces and police cordoned off the area, while a bomb disposal squad was deployed to clear the track. All injured passengers sustained minor wounds, officials said.

The Jafar Express, which runs between Quetta and Peshawar, has been repeatedly targeted in recent months.

On August 7, an explosion occurred near Sibi railway station after the train had passed.

In another incident, on August 4, gunmen fired five bullets at its pilot engine near Kolpur. The separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claimed responsibility for the latter attack.

On March 11, an assault on the train killed 21 passengers and four security personnel, while a blast in Jacobabad in June derailed four carriages without casualties.