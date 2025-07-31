Four injured as mortar shell hits house in NW Pakistan amid ongoing military ops

Peshawar, Jul 31 (PTI) At least four people were injured when a mortar shell struck a house in Bajaur district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, local police said Thursday.

The incident occurred amid an ongoing military operation targetting militant hideouts in parts of Bajaur near the Afghan border.

The shell landed in the Guhati area of Mamond tehsil on Wednesday, causing extensive damage, police said.

All four injured were shifted to the a hospital in Larkholozo for treatment. Doctors said one of the injured is in critical condition.

The three-day military offensive involving ground troops and gunship helicopters concludes Thursday.

Incidents of civilian homes being hit have raised concerns over safety in the conflict-prone region. The Bajaur district administration has imposed Section 144 during the operation to maintain law and order.