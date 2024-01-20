Four Iran Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli airstrike in Syria

New Delhi: Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has confirmed the death of four of its military officers in an Israeli airstrike targeting a residential building in Damascus, the capital of Syria.

Iran blames Israel who are yet to confirm it.

The strike, which Syrian state media SANA characterized as "Israeli aggression," occurred in the Mazzeh neighbourhood, a strategically significant area hosting military, diplomatic, and civilian facilities.

International reports indicated that the attack, which happened on Saturday, caused a significant explosion, with videos showing a large cloud of smoke and extensive damage to buildings.

The Mazzeh neighbourhood, known for its military airport, United Nations headquarters, embassies, and restaurants, was rocked by the blast, leading to concerns about potential civilian casualties.

This incident escalates already high tensions in the Middle East, linked to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas in Gaza. Since the start of the Israel-Gaza war on 7 October, the region has witnessed a surge in violence, with a reported 1,300 people, mostly civilians, killed in southern Israel due to a Hamas attack. Additionally, over 24,900 fatalities have been recorded in Gaza following Israel's military retaliation.

In a related development last month, a suspected Israeli airstrike just outside Damascus resulted in the death of a senior IRGC commander, further inflaming the situation. These events have heightened fears of a broader regional conflict involving major powers like Israel and Iran.

Iran, a key player in the region, supports various groups in the Middle East, including Hamas in Gaza, Hezbollah in Lebanon, and the Houthis in Yemen, as well as factions in Iraq and Syria. The recent incidents underscore the complexity of the geopolitical landscape and the risk of an expanded war engulfing multiple countries.

The incident in Damascus highlights the complex and multifaceted nature of the regional tensions, with various state and non-state actors involved.

The Israeli government has yet to issue a formal statement regarding the strike. However, the situation remains volatile, with potential repercussions for the stability and security of the Middle East.