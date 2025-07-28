Four killed, eight missing in landslides in China

Beijing, Jul 28 (PTI) Four people were killed and eight remain missing after a landslide triggered by heavy rains struck a village in north China's Hebei province on Monday.

Rescue efforts were underway after the landslide hit the village in Luanping County, Chengde City, local officials said.

China's Ministry of Water Resources has activated an emergency response for flood control in Beijing following heavy rains in the past four days.

The Miyun Reservoir, located in the northeastern suburbs of Beijing, recorded its largest inflow flood on Sunday since the reservoir was built over six decades ago, according to the ministry.

It urged local authorities to strengthen the monitoring and forecasting of rainfall and water levels and promptly issue early warning information.

The ministry also urged efforts to prevent floods in small- and medium-sized rivers and to relocate individuals from dangerous areas in advance to safeguard the lives and property of the people, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. PTI KJV NSA NSA NSA