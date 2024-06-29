Four labourers abducted in Pak: Police

Peshawar, Jun 29 (PTI) At least 4 labourers were abducted by some unknown gunmen in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Saturday, a senior police officer said.

The incident happened in the province's Tank district when the labourers were working on the rectification of an electric tower.

"Some unknown armed gunmen initially abducted 13 labourers from the restive district in northwest Pakistan on Saturday. However, they released 9 and took 4 with them later on," District Police Officer Abdus Salam Khalid said.

The police official said that they are making hectic efforts to secure the release of the four workers.

The Tank is the most vulnerable district of the KPK where the terrorists and militants are active against the security forces, police and Govt officials engaged in nation building departments.