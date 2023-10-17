Four members of anti-polio team abducted in northwest Pakistan; 2 released later

Peshawar, Oct 17 (PTI) Four members of a polio vaccination team were allegedly abducted in Pakistan by unknown abductors in the country's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, two of whom were later released, police said on Tuesday.

The incident occurred in the Kari Umer Khan village of the Tank district, according to District Police Officer (DPO) Iftikhar Ali.

Kidnappers abducted four members of the team, including a female worker, during an oral vaccination drive that was underway amid tight security in the district.

The team, along with the driver, was lifted, and the official vehicle shifted to an undisclosed location, the DPO said.

The kidnappers later released the female polio vaccinator and the driver during an operation conducted by the police team, he told PTI.

While the other two male vaccinators were still in the abductors' custody, police teams were raiding suspected hideouts in the district for their recovery, he added.

Incidents of attacks on polio teams in the southern districts of the province have claimed scores of lives, including those of polio workers and policemen escorting the vaccinators in the recent past.

Pakistan is one of two countries where polio still remains endemic, according to the World Health Organisation.

Three environmental samples collected from cities in Punjab, Balochistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa provinces were found positive for poliovirus, the Dawn newspaper reported last week, quoting sources from Pakistan’s National Polio Laboratory at the National Institute of Health (NIH). PTI AYZ GRS AKJ GRS GRS