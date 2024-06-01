Four Pak soldiers killed, three injured in IED blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Police

Peshawar, Jun 1 (PTI) At least four Pakistan Army soldiers were killed while three others injured in an IED blast in the country's restive northwest region, Police said on Saturday.

No group claimed responsibility for the blast yet, said the police. PTI AYZ RUP Four soldiers killed, three injured in IED blast in Pak: Police Peshawar, Jun 1 (PTI) At least four Pak Army soldiers lost their lives while three others were injured in an IED blast in the country's restive northwest region, Police said on Saturday.

The incident occurred late on Friday evening when the security forces were on patrolling duty in Sra Bangla and Tarkhanan area of the country's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"In the incident at least four Pak Army soldiers were killed and three others were injured. The injured were immediately shifted to hospital and admitted," said the police.

The security forces contingents rushed to the site and cordoned off the entire area.

The hunt operation was launched to nab the fleeing culprits involved in the blasting.

"The slain troops were identified as Zubair, Ijaz, Faisal and Asif whereas the injured troops were Qadir, Najeeb and Rahman. No group claimed responsibility for the blast yet," said the police.