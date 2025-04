Kathmandu, Apr 21 (PTI) Four people travelling in a Bolero were killed when their vehicle caught fire due to electrocution in Eastern Nepal's Taplejung district on Monday, police said.

The police said two more people were injured when the vehicle came in contact with an electric wire swinging on a pole in Fungling municipality.

The vehicle caught fire due to an electrical short circuit as it touched the live wire.