Four policemen among seven held for robbing German tourist in Pakistan's Punjab

Lahore, Aug 7 (PTI) Lahore police have arrested seven suspects, including four policemen, for allegedly robbing a German tourist in the Punjab province of Pakistan.

Berg Florine, 27, was camping near the Lahore airport last week when two armed men approached him, police said.

The suspects stole his mobile phone, cash and camera worth PKR 550,000 at gunpoint, they said.

Florine submitted a complaint to police, stating that he was visiting Pakistan on his bicycle and had erected his tent for the night on a piece of meadow near a street on August 3.

At night, some people robbed and manhandled him, Florine said in his complaint.

Lahore police chief Bilal Siddique Kamyana said in a statement on Wednesday that police have arrested three suspects involved in robbing the German citizen.

He said four policemen have also been arrested primarily for mishandling the incident. However, whether they had any link with the alleged robbers is being investigated.

A case has been registered against the seven accused.