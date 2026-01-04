Four policemen killed by unknown gunmen in Pak's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Peshawar, Jan 4 (PTI) At least four police personnel were killed by unknown gunmen in two separate firing incidents in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwestern Pakistan, officials said on Sunday.

The incidents occurred in Lakki Marwat and Bannu districts of the restive province on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson for Lakki Marwat police, unknown motorcycle-riding terrorists opened fire in Sarai Naurang city, killing three on-duty traffic police officials.

The assailants managed to flee the scene after the attack, he said.

In the second incident, Bannu police said one of their personnel was killed in a firing incident in the Mandan area.

The slain constable was on his way from home to report for duty at Mandan Police Station when armed men opened fire on him, resulting in his death, they said. PTI AYZ NPK NPK