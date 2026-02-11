Four policemen killed, two injured in a terrorist attack in Pak’s KPK

Peshawar, Feb 11(PTI) At least four policemen were killed and two others critically wounded after terrorists belonging to the banned TTP attacked a police patrol in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Wednesday, police said.

The incident occurred in the Wanda Budh area, within the jurisdiction of Pinyala Police Station in Dera Ismail Khan district, when Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terrorists opened fire on a police party during routine patrolling, a police spokesperson said. A fierce exchange of gunfire followed, resulting in the deaths of SHO Faheem Mumtaz Khan Marwat and three other police officers. The injured were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.

A heavy police contingent reached the scene after the ambush. The police have cordoned off the entire area and launched a massive search operation. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Suhail Afridi strongly condemned the attack, calling “their sacrifice a great act of bravery in the fight against terrorism”, a statement from his office said. He added that operations against anti-peace elements would be further intensified across the province to ensure lasting security. PTI AYZ RD RD RD