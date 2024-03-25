Four prominent diaspora members honoured on occasion of ‘Bihar Diwas’ in New York

New York, Mar 25 (PTI) Four prominent members of the Indian-American diaspora hailing from Bihar were honoured here on the occasion of ‘Bihar Diwas’ for their outstanding achievements and contributions.

Founder and CEO of Holtec International Dr Kris Singh, Wipro’s Chief Operating Officer Amit Choudhary, founder of PRAN Medical Group Dr Dinesh Ranjan, and Director at Nutrivet Farmcare Abhinave Atul were honoured with the ‘Bihar Vishwa Gaurav Samman’ at a special event hosted by the Consulate General of India in New York in partnership with the Bihar Foundation USA, East Coast Chapter and the Bihar Jharkhand Association of North America (BJANA).

Singh, who was recognised for his contributions to the field of nuclear waste management, is a prolific inventor and has 170 patents granted in the US as well as a large number overseas, with many patents pending.

Singh, who came to America from India almost 55 years ago, established Holtec International in 1986 and built it into a multi-national company that has a business footprint globally on five continents.

A press release issued here by Bihar Foundation said that Singh underscored his commitment to bringing more green energy to Bihar and noted that he has already signed a Rs 3,000 crore deal in green energy.

Choudhary underscored the collective spirit of Bihar and its potential for growth. “Bihar badalega, Bihar badal raha hai" (Bihar will change, Bihar is changing), Choudhary said.

Ranjan highlighted the growing healthcare needs of underprivileged people in Bihar and the importance of addressing the situation urgently, the release added.

Atul was acknowledged for his mission to provide medication to pet animals at a reasonable cost, it added.

Consul General of India in New York Binaya Pradhan lauded Bihar’s diaspora for its achievements and, also, highlighted contributions by the state’s illustrious leadership including from the legendary Aryabhata to India’s first President Dr Rajendra Prasad.

“For several centuries, Bihar remained a leader in India in the political, cultural, intellectual, and spiritual landscape. We all know Bihar is the land of Kauṭilya, Bihar is the land of Aryabhata,” Pradhan said.

Bihar Foundation US East Coast chairman Alok Kumar highlighted the growing economic and investment opportunities in Bihar, especially in the field of information technology, as he particularly mentioned companies such as Tiger Analytics and HCL Technology expanding in Bihar.

He emphasised the need for the diaspora from Bihar to contribute to the state’s economic growth and development and urged people to visit their home state and witness its potential in tourism and industries.

Kumar called on the people of Bihar to work together for the state's growth. “Bharat Badal Raha Hai, Bihar Bhi Badalega” (India is changing, Bihar will also change), Kumar said.

The event on Friday included messages from Bihar Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar as well as from Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and was attended by several members of the diaspora hailing from Bihar and the region.

It highlighted the state’s development, tourism, cultural heritage, the famed Madhubani art form and popular culinary delights.

President of the diaspora organisation Federation of Indian Associations (FIA) Dr Avinash Gupta spoke about improvements in the state’s healthcare sector, including AIIMS Patna. BJANA president Sanjeev Singh highlighted infrastructure development and investment opportunities in Bihar. PTI YAS NPK NPK NPK