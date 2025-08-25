Four security personnel killed in militant attacks in Pak’s KPK

Peshawar, Aug 25 (PTI) At least four security personnel were killed and 17 others injured in two separate terrorist attacks in Pakistan’s northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, officials said on Monday.

Two personnel of the Frontier Constabulary (FC) died and 17 were injured when militants stormed an FC fort in the Tora Warai area of Hangu district late Sunday night, officials said. Earlier in the day, two more security personnel were killed when terrorists opened fire in the Tirah valley of Khyber district, officials said. In another incident, five militants were killed during a joint operation launched by police and the Counter Terrorism Department in Upper Dir district.

One civilian was also killed, and seven policemen were injured during the operation, officials said.

Police recovered one militant’s body on Sunday night and four more on Monday, bringing the toll to five.

Search operations are being conducted in Upper Dir’s Dobando, Birkot, Salam Kot and Atandra areas to clear militants, police said. PTI AYZ SKS RD