Four terrorists killed in NW Pakistan

Peshawar, Nov 14 (PTI) At least four terrorists were killed in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in northwest Pakistan, police said Friday.

The two operations were conducted in Kohat and Karak districts on Thursday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Kohat, Shehbaz Ilahi, the station house officer of Saddar police station was on a routine patrol with his team when the terrorists opened fire on them near Bazid Khel.

Police retaliated immediately and engaged the attackers in a gun battle, which resulted in the death of all three of them on the spot.

In another incident, acting on intelligence, police launched an operation in Mir Kalam Banda area in Karak district.

One terrorist, wanted in multiple serious cases, was killed during the intense exchange of fire, a spokesperson for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) said.

Police officials said investigations are underway to identify the network linked to the slain terrorists.