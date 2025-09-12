Four top PLA generals expelled from China’s parliament for corruption

Beijing, Sept 12 (PTI) China’s parliament on Friday expelled four top generals of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) as part of a widening campaign against corruption in the military ranks.

The Standing Committee of the National People’s Congress (NPC) announced that the generals had been dismissed as deputies of the House.

The four included People’s Armed Police commander Wang Chunning, Rocket Force disciplinary chief Wang Zhibin, head of the Logistics Support Department under the Central Military Commission (CMC) Zhang Lin and Gao Daguang, political commissar of the CMC’s Joint Logistics Support Force.

As a full general, Wang Chunning, 62, is the highest ranking of the four, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported.

Since taking over power in 2012, Chinese President Xi Jinping, who heads the ruling Communist Party, has continuously carried out an anti-corruption campaign purging, punishing and sacking scores of generals.