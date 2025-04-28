Four women killed, 6 injured as jeep falls into ravine in northwest Pakistan

Peshawar (Pakistan) Apr 28, (PTI) At least four women died and six others were injured when their jeep plunged into a ravine in northwest Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Monday, police said.

The accident occurred at the Kan Chajri area of Mansehra district when the vehicle was en route to Jabori from Sundi, according to police.

Police said the accident happened due to brake failure. Upon receiving information about the accident, locals began rescue operations, transferring the bodies and the injured to a hospital. PTI AYZ OZ OZ