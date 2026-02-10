From Indian farms to German shelves, organic exporters eye EU opportunity

Nuremberg, Feb 10 (PTI) With India and the EU announcing the conclusion of a trade agreement, exhibitors from as many as 20 Indian states, including Assam, Meghalaya, and Kerala, are here to showcase their organic food products at the world's leading trade fair Biofach Germany, the commerce ministry said on Tuesday.

It is expected to help promote India's exports of organic goods in the European nations.

India and the European Union (EU) on January 27 announced the conclusion of a comprehensive free trade agreement. It is likely to be implemented this year.

The pact will provide huge opportunities for Indian exporters to enhance their presence in the 27 nation bloc.

India is the 'country of the year' at the four-day show, which will start from February 10.

The commerce ministry's arm Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) said that India's participation reflects the expanding footprint of Indian organic exports, increased global demand and growing participation from exporters, associations, and FPO's (farmer producer organisations).

"Exhibitors from more than 20 States/UT's are participating here," it said.

It included Delhi, Gujarat, Meghalaya, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Arunachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Uttar Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Uttarakhand.

About 67 co-exhibitors including exporters of organic products, FPOs, cooperatives, organic labs, state government organisations, and commodity boards will showcase products like Rice, Oilseeds, Herbs, Spices, Pulses, Cashew, Ginger, Turmeric, Large Cardamom, Cinnamon, Mango Puree, and Essential Oils amongst others.

"With a rapidly growing organic market, India remains committed to offering high-quality, sustainably produced products that meet international standards," it said.

As per reports, India's organic product exports are estimated at Rs 5,000-6,000 crore and are expected to rise to Rs 20,000 crore over the next three years. The global demand for these products is about Rs 1 lakh crore, which is expected to increase to Rs 10 lakh crore in the coming years.

The government has taken a series of steps to boost production and exports of organic products from India. A new edition of National Programme for Organic Production (NPOP) has been rolled out with new regulations which are aimed at enhancing clarity and transparency in organic product standards as well as aligning with global standards.

Key features of the eighth edition of NPOP include farmer-friendly regulations, streamlined certification, enhanced transparency and revamped traceability system.

The eighth edition aims to bolster India's organic export sector, with an ambitious target of reaching USD 2 billion in organic food exports by 2030. PTI RR DR DR