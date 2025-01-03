Advertisment
International

From Tesla to Tommy Robinson, Elon Musk takes aim at UK PM Starmer

Shailesh Khanduri
Elon Musk and Keir Starmer

New Delhi: X owner Elon Musk on Thursday targeted United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer with a series of pointed questions.

Musk expressed his skepticism about the current UK government's ability to attract business investment. 

Responding to calls from Scottish politicians for Tesla to establish a gigafactory in Scotland, Musk said last week, “Very few companies will be willing to invest in the UK with the current administration,” suggesting that Starmer's policies are deterring business growth.

Musk also sought the release of Tommy Robinson, a far-right activist, from prison in the UK. 

Musk alleged that serious crimes were not adequately addressed during Starmer's tenure as Director of Public Prosecutions.

Last year in August, Musk criticised the UK government's response to civil unrest, suggesting a bias in policing and even going as far as to claim "civil war is inevitable" in response to riots, a remark that drew sharp rebukes from Downing Street. 

Several commentators termed Musk’s attack an attempt to influence UK political discourse, particularly with his apparent support for Reform UK, led by Nigel Farage, with whom Musk was recently photographed at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

Labour MPs and others argued that Musk's interventions are inappropriate, given his status as an American businessman with a vested interest in global politics.

After his evident role in the victory of Donald Trump in recently concluded US presidential elections, this is the third such threat from Musk about elected governments.

When Brazil's First Lady, Janja Lula da Silva, publicly snubbed tech mogul Elon Musk in November, Musk said, “They will lose the next election”.

Musk issued similar threat to Justin Trudeau government in Canada.

